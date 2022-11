A 47-year-old anti-poaching watcher was injured after he was attacked by a sloth bear in the Mudumalai forest range of the Mudumalai tiger reserve on Wednesday.

The APW, S. Sivadas, was on a routine patrol when he was attacked by a bear, and he is said to have sustained injuries in one of his legs. He was taken to the Gudalur government hospital and was treated for minor injuries.