ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-poaching watcher dies after epileptic seizure while on duty at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

March 13, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - ERODE

The 27-year-old was given first-aid and hospitalised after the seizure on March 10, but died early on March 13; officials said his family would be given a compensation

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old anti-poaching watcher at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), who suffered an epileptic seizure while on duty, died at a private hospital in the early hours of Monday.

M. Anand, an anti-poaching watcher (APW) at the Kottadai beat of the Hasanur Forest Range of STR, along with his team members, had put out a forest fire in the Mavellam area on March 9, and went on patrolling duty the next day to the same area. He suffered a seizure there. His team members provided first-aid and he was admitted to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam.

Later, he was shifted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Since his condition deteriorated, based on the doctor’s advice, he was shifted to a private hospital in Erode city and a surgery was performed on him on March 10. However, he died at 2.15 a.m. on March 13. He had served at STR for nine years and is survived by father and mother.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam for a post-mortem examination. Forest Department officials handed over ₹50,000 as compensation to the victim’s family and added that further compensation would be provided as per the law.

The State government had, in December 2022, announced that ₹25 lakh compensation as ex-gratia would be paid from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to the kin of those Forest Department employees who lost their lives in the line of duty while battling forest fires.

S. Kannaiyan, president of the Talavadi Farmers’ Association urged the government to release the solatium to the family at the earliest. Former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram also wanted a solatium of ₹50 lakh to be given to the family and also asked for the jobs of APWs to be regularised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode / forests

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US