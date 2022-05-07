Anti-plastic checks intensified on Yercaud ghat road

The District Forest and Police departments and the Salem Nature Club is conducting plastic screening camp at the police check-post in the Yercaud ghat road to prevent tourists from carrying such items to the hill station.

The nature enthusiasts along with the district police is conducting plastic checks in vehicles of tourists visiting the hill station and the travellers are given eco-friendly alternatives, instead of plastic items. Travellers are advised not to discard waste along the ghat road or feed monkeys along the road as part of measures to protect the environment.

V. Gokul of Salem Nature Club said that 10 volunteers are involved in the screening and volunteers are stationed along with police at the check-post. Motorists are requested to hand over plastic bags and paper bags are provided instead.

He added that travellers are advised not to feed monkeys as its unhealthy for the animals. He added that screening is mainly conducted during weekends, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as vehicular traffic is high during those days.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that strict checks are being conducted to prevent drunk driving on the road and additional police patrol personnel are deployed to prevent drinking on the section.

He added that strict vehicle checking is conducted and riders without helmets are not allowed to ply on the road and are turned away. Motorists are advised to wear seat belts, he added.