Anti-hijacking drill held at Coimbatore airport 

March 23, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An anti-sabotage exercise was held at the Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati oversaw the exercise that was held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.11 p.m.

A total of 135 personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force, 15 officers from the Airport Authority of India, a senior official from the Bureau of Aviation Security, seven staff from the Air Traffic Control unit, four personnel from the airport’s fire fighting team, two officials from the Immigration Bureau, six police officers, members from the bomb detection and disposal squad, officials from the Intelligence Bureau, the National Security Guards, the Indian Air Force and representatives from airlines took part in the exercise.

The Collector said the drill was conducted in a realistic manner, following all rules and regulations. He congratulated all the participants. Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan, Deputy Director of BCAS Vinu Dev Sachin, and CISF Commandant Dinesh were present.

