HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-hijacking drill held at Coimbatore airport 

March 23, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The anti-hijacking exercise held at the Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday.

The anti-hijacking exercise held at the Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 An anti-sabotage exercise was held at the Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati oversaw the exercise that was held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.11 p.m.

A total of 135 personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force, 15 officers from the Airport Authority of India, a senior official from the Bureau of Aviation Security, seven staff from the Air Traffic Control unit, four personnel from the airport’s fire fighting team, two officials from the Immigration Bureau, six police officers, members from the bomb detection and disposal squad, officials from the Intelligence Bureau, the National Security Guards, the Indian Air Force and representatives from airlines took part in the exercise.

The Collector said the drill was conducted in a realistic manner, following all rules and regulations. He congratulated all the participants. Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan, Deputy Director of BCAS Vinu Dev Sachin, and CISF Commandant Dinesh were present.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / aviation safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.