Anti-hijack drill conducted at airport

An anti-hijack drill was conducted at the Coimbatore International Airport on Friday to check security preparedness.

Officials and staff from various departments and airlines took part in the exercise which started at 8 a.m.

As per the procedures for conducting the drill, the aerodrome committee was activated. The committee assembled at the anti-hijack control room set up at the airport. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor, who is the chairman of the committee, supervised the exercise.

According to officials with the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the drill was attended by all airlines, staff from the Intelligence Bureau, police, immigration department and the Central Industrial Security Force, which is in charge of the security at the airport. Various stakeholders of the AAI also took part in the exercise which lasted for an hour.

As part of the drill, a situation of security breach was staged at the airport. Armed CISF personnel, with the coordination of anti-hijack control room, foiled the hijacking attempt and secured persons who posed as intruders in the drill.

The aerodrome committee discussed in detail various measures required in fine-tuning the preparedness to face these type of occurrences at the airport.