Anti-dengue operations intensified

Fogging being carried out in residential areas in Erode on Saturday.

Erode

17 July 2021 23:04 IST

As a precautionary measure, the corporation has intensified dengue prevention measures by carrying out fogging and also to prevent larvae breeding at households and commercial establishments in the city.

Officials said that focus is on mosquito control and to prevent larvae breeding in water stagnation in the households which could end up becoming breeding grounds for dengue.

They said that besides fogging, workers also check for larvae breeding in water storage containers and also educate the residents on the need for removing obsolete items from their houses. Residents were also asked to keep the water storage containers closed and also ensure that rainwater does not stagnate on obsolete items on their premises.

Residents were asked to keep their overhead tanks clean and properly closed and asked to approach the nearest government hospital if they suffer from fever. They said that anti-dengue operations will be intensified further in the coming days.