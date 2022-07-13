Anti-dengue operation begins in Erode city

Teams to be deployed to check for larvae breeding in water storage containers

The Erode Corporation on Wednesday began fogging in all the zones in its limits, as part of anti-dengue operations.

A Corporation official said that three vehicle mounted fogging machines and 28 hand-held machines were put to use in the morning and evening hours. A proposal has also been placed to procure 30 hand-held fogging machines to cover all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits.

The official said that soon teams would be deployed to check for larvae breeding in overhead tanks and water storage containers and to educate the people on the need to remove unwanted items from their houses.

Though, on a average, 35 COVID-19 cases are reported every day across the district, these cases are not area-specific and hence fever surveillance camps were not held. However, the officials said that in case of fever, people should immediately approach the nearest government hospital or the government urban primary health centre for diagnosis.