Anti-child labour day observed

The National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Coimbatore unit, will conduct surprise checks through out this month across the district to ensure children are not employed for work at any sector.

Special schools

Project Director of NCLP T.V. Vijayakumar told The Hindu that the special schools run in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to rehabilitate child workers rescued from work places is closed because of the lockdown. However, the NCLP staff are monitoring the children who were studying in these schools to ensure they do not return to work.

“Parents are more careful and are aware of the dangers of sending children to work. We conducted surprise checks in a few places during lockdown. We will continue to do the checks throughout this month and will also organise awareness programmes,” he said.

The NCLP observed anti-child labour day in Coimbatore district on Friday by releasing stickers and conducting awareness programmes at four bus stands in Coimbatore. Officials took pledge at their respective offices not to employ child workers. The staff of NCLP distributed pamphlets to bus passengers and pasted stickers on buses as part of the awareness programme.

New effort

Industries were urged to conduct awareness programmes at their units. “This is a new effort we tried this year. Since public gathering is not permitted as a precaution against child labour, we asked the industries to organise programmes on their premises. The response is encouraging,” he said.

In Tiruppur district, district administration officials took pledge against employment of children.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

In Namakkal, District Collector K. Megraj administered pledge against child labour to officials from various departments and launched a signature campaign on the premises of the Collectorate.

In Salem, PA-General to District Collector N.Tamilarasan administered the anti-child labour day pledge to officials and launched the signature campaign. Later, Project Director for National Child Labour Project R. Nirmala distributed awareness pamphlets and masks with anti-child labour messages to passengers at Salem old and new bus stand. Awareness pamphlets were also affixed on buses and signature campaigns were conducted at 17 special training centres under the NCLP and on the bus stand premises.