Anti-caste activist Kausalya turns entrepreneur

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 25, 2022 22:44 IST

Kausalya, a 25-year-old anti-caste activist, whose husband Shankar, a Dalit, was murdered in 2016 by hirelings sent by some of her family members, has started a family salon “zha” in Vellalore here.

She told The Hindu, “I was keen on learning something new and then to try out a venture. During that time, I found my interest in beautician course.” After doing a six-month diploma course, she set up a salon, which was launched by actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Sunday.

Ms Kausalya said, “The society did not let me down. Many people came forward to support my cause. It is time for me to give back to society. I will continue to raise my voice loud and clear, as eradication of caste is my ultimate goal.”

After resigning her Central government job as a cashier in Cantonment Board, Wellington, she started this venture with her savings and bank loan. ”I would like to work along with women who suffered caste-based violence and promote entrepreneurship among them to create an empowered society,” she added.

