Anthiyur police station shortlisted for State award

March 28, 2022 17:50 IST

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Coimbatore Range, M.S. Muthusamy inspected the Anthiyur police station and verified records here on Monday.

Every year, the State government selects the best three police stations and the Chief Minister presents the award to the stations. A list of 20 police stations was sent to the government among which three were selected. For 2021, Anthiyur police station is one among the 20 stations shortlisted.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, the DIG inspected the station and held discussions with the Bhavani DSP C. Karthikeyan and the Inspector of Police. The DIG verified various records and instructed policemen to maintain cordial relationships with the public.

Advertising

Advertising

He also asked policemen to ensure that seating and drinking water facilities are available for the complainants while in the station. He instructed policemen to act swiftly in arresting the accused involved in cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and also in cases against women. “They should ensure that the accused gets punishment without delay”, he said.