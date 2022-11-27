Another group of delegates leave for Kashi Tamil Sangamam

November 27, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Salem

Another group of delegates from Tamil Nadu left for Kashi Tamil Sangamam on Sunday.

A press release said that the delegates left from Coimbatore and Salem junctions on Sunday morning by train no. 22669, Ernakulam-Patna Express. As many as 90 delegates boarded the train at Coimbatore Junction and were welcomed by P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division.

At Salem Junction, E. Harikrishnan, senior divisional commercial manager, welcomed 44 delegates who boarded the train for the event.

“Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022” is an initiative by the Ministry of Education as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to uphold the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat.” It is being organised by IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Delegates, students, teachers, and cultural experts from Tamil Nadu are participating in this month-long event at Varanasi.