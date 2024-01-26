Another gaur shot and killed in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu

January 26, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

In yet another case of poaching in the Nilgiris, a gaur that was shot multiple times suffered for over three days before succumbing to its injuries on Thursday.

The male gaur was found with serious injuries a few days ago. On information, a forest veterinarian reached O’Valley in Gudalur to treat it. However, the animal died from its injuries on Thursday, the Forest Department officials confirmed.

According to local residents and activists, the animal was shot over four days ago, but no efforts were taken to treat it till Thursday.

When contacted, Kommu Omkaram, Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur), confirmed the animal had been shot, and had suffered an injury to its head and abdomen. “We are conducting an investigation into the incident,” said Mr. Omkaram.

Local conservationists were critical of the Forest Department’s response to what is the latest in a string of repeated poaching cases that have occurred across the Nilgiris over the last year.

N. Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, said when another gaur was shot and killed in Ketti late last year, the main accused in the case, all of whom are also alleged to be from O’Valley, were let off without being arrested. “Similarly, there have been no sufficient efforts made to arrest those behind the poaching of a leopard in Kotagiri,” alleged Mr. Sadiq.

He said there needed to be strong initiatives to remove illegal firearms from Gudalur and O’Valley. “There was a drive a few years ago in Hosur, where people were allowed to voluntarily surrender their weapons. Such drives, to remove illegal firearms from the region were now of paramount importance, alongside better cooperation between the Police and the Forest Department in tracing the people responsible for such acts,” he said.

Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police P. Sundaravadivel said the police were assisting the Forest Department in investigating the case.

