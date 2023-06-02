Another day for pets at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays in Coimbatore

June 02, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Coimbatore

The fifth week of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays, to be held near the Income Tax office on Race Course Road , will host a pet adoption drive on June 4.

The Hindu Car-Free Sundays is a huge success in Coimbatore over the last four weeks.

This week, the initiative will feature a lot of fun activities along with a pet adoption drive. The line up for this Sunday includes yoga, silambam, dance fitness, live band, entertainment and Live DJ. Some of the games will be dart games, trampoline for kids, basketball, badminton, football, cricket, skating, and cycling.

A joint initiative by the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and Coimbatore City Police, the event will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The sports partner is Decathlon, radio partner is Radio City, event partner is BAM, media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai, entertainment partner is TDA, academy partner is RARS, community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, NGO partner is We Wonder Women, storytelling partner is ACEnovation, and gaming partner is SK Games House.

