Another ancient rock art site discovered in the Nilgiris, local Kurumba tribe may have cultural link to it, say experts

The discovery was made by members of the Yaakkai Heritage Trust on a portion of a rock-face near Jackanarai village; it is marked by two distinct styles of art, an expert said; members of the Trust have pointed to the need to preserve such sites from damage, and digitally record them

April 14, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar
A photograph depicting a portion of the rock art found near Jackanarai village recently

A photograph depicting a portion of the rock art found near Jackanarai village recently | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An ancient rock art site near Jackanarai village in Kotagiri Block, was discovered recently, depicting around 40 abstract rock paintings.

The discovery was made by members of the Yaakkai Heritage Trust, a group that documents rock art sites, on a portion of a rock-face. The images were spread across 180 feet in length and around 90 feet from the base of the rock-face, said Kumaravel Ramasamy, secretary of the Trust. The red-ochre art, comprise abstract geometrical images, mostly lines, anthropomorphic figures and what could be depictions of weaponry, used by the ancient people who painted the site, he added.

The site in Jackanarai is located very close to the ‘Eluthuparai’ rock art site in Vellarikombai, said Sudhakar Nalliyappan, president of the Trust. He said the local Kurumba tribe in Vellarikombai also seems to have a cultural link to the newly-discovered site in Jackanarai, with the site featuring in local belief systems. “The art resembles that from the Mesolithic period,” said K.T. Gandhirajan, an art historian who was consulted about the findings at the site. SM

Mr. Gandhirajan told The Hindu it was apparent that there were two distinct styles of art at the site, indicating that they were drawn over a period of time, possibly by different artists. “One is marked by its distinctive, thin brush strokes, while the other is marked by much thicker strokes of the brush.” Mr. Gandhirajan said that the site was remarkably similar to the site in Vellarikombai, indicating a possible link to the people that painted the two sites.

“The influences of the Eluthuparai site are very apparent in Jackanarai,” he said, adding that the patterns, because of their abstract nature are of particular interest. “For instance, the rock art site in Karikiyoor is very different, with the images depicting local wildlife, people and a way of life. However, these images are very distinctive as they express certain patterns of logic, geometry and creativity among the painters,” he added.

According to members of the Yaakkai Heritage Trust, there are believed to be 15 other rock art sites across the Nilgiris, with the locations of a few sites lost over time. They believe that the Jackanarai site has not been previously recorded, and in fact, could be the 16 th such site recorded in the district. Most of the sites are between 1100-1500 meters above mean sea level, overlooking the Bhavani and Moyar Rivers, they said.

While the site in Jackanarai does not face any immediate threat from tourists due to difficulty in accessing it, water damage from the rain has damaged a small portion of it, highlighting the urgent need to discover and digitally document rock art sites in the district, said Mr. Nalliyappan.

