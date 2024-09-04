Annur sub-registrar accused of stopping land registrations, video goes viral

A video of a farmers’ welfare association president arguing with the Annur sub-registrar for allegedly stopping registration of lands, which were identified for SIPCOT in Annur, has gone viral on social media.

The president of “Namadhu Nilam Namadhe”, in the presence of police officials, questioned the sub-registrar for stopping land registration for three days. The official responded that registrations were going on and tried to walk away. This infuriated the association president who told the sub-registrar that he was duty bound to answer the people and just cannot walk away.

The association president alleged that ever since the lands in Annur area were identified for acquisition by the Government, they were unable to sell their lands.

