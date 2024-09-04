ADVERTISEMENT

Annur sub-registrar accused of stopping land registrations, video goes viral

Published - September 04, 2024 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A video of a farmers’ welfare association president arguing with the Annur sub-registrar for allegedly stopping registration of lands, which were identified for SIPCOT in Annur, has gone viral on social media.

The president of “Namadhu Nilam Namadhe”, in the presence of police officials, questioned the sub-registrar for stopping land registration for three days. The official responded that registrations were going on and tried to walk away. This infuriated the association president who told the sub-registrar that he was duty bound to answer the people and just cannot walk away.

The association president alleged that ever since the lands in Annur area were identified for acquisition by the Government, they were unable to sell their lands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US