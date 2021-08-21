Annur row: Police file case against man who recorded video

The video relates to an incident in which a Dalit village assistant was seen prostrating before a farmer, and a second clip that showed the VA assaulting the farmer

Annur police have registered a case against the man who recorded the video of an altercation between a Dalit village assistant (VA) and a dominant caste man at the Ottarpalayam village administrative office, which has been at the centre of a controversy for three weeks.

On August 7, the VA, P. Muthusamy, who is from a Scheduled Caste, was seen in a viral video clip, prostrating and apologising to K. Gopalsamy, a farmer, at the Ottarpalayam office on the previous day. Following this, the Annur police booked the latter based on a complaint from Ottarpalayam Village Adminstrative Officer V. Kalaiselvi, under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

However, another video surfaced a week later that showed the VA assaulting Mr. Gopalsamy at the village office purportedly minutes before the prostrating incident. This led to protests from Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam in Annur demanding the withdrawal of the two cases registered against the farmer. The police booked Mr. Muthusamy for the assault and the Coimbatore district administration placed both the VAO and VA under suspension on August 17.

Police said that a Revenue Inspector from the Annur taluk office lodged a complaint at the Annur police station on Friday seeking action against the man who recorded the video and allegedly circulated only a portion of it deliberately, which led to tension between two the communities. The man was booked under IPC section 153A (1) (b) (Whoever commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquillity).

The identity of the accused was not revealed by the police as of Saturday. While Mr. Gopalsamy has absconded after being booked in two cases, further details will emerge only after tracing his whereabouts and interrogating him first, police said.

Meanwhile, the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday demanding the arrest of Ms. Kalaiselvi and Mr. Muthusamy for allegedly providing false information to the district administration during an inquiry.