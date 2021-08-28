Annur row: police arrest former VAO, village assistant

Coimbatore

28 August 2021 00:40 IST

The two were let off on station bail

The Annur Police on Thursday arrested the former Ottarpalayam village administrative officer (VAO) and former village assistant (VA) on charges of attacking a farmer, after over two weeks since the video clips of the altercation went viral.

According to the police, former VAO V. Kalaiselvi and village assistant P. Muthusamy were arrested on Thursday evening and were let off on station bail.

Based on a complaint from farmer K. Gopalsamy, the two were booked under Sections 294(b) (Uttering obscenities), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) read with 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence) of the Indian Penal Code.

On August 7, Mr. Muthusamy, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, was seen in a viral video clip prostrating before Mr. Gopalsamy, a dominant caste farmer, at the Ottarpalayam village administrative office. However, another video clip surfaced a week later showing Mr. Muthusamy assaulting Mr. Gopalsamy at the village office purportedly minutes before the prostration. Both the incidents took place on August 6 in the presence of Ms. Kalaiselvi and the Annur police booked the farmer based on her complaint under Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.

Days after the release of the second video clip, the Coimbatore district administration placed the VAO and village assistant under suspension on August 17. The police said on Friday that action was yet to be initiated against Mr. Gopalsamy and the man who recorded the video and allegedly circulated it in parts.