Annur, Mettupalayam farmers oppose setting up industrial park

November 28, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and residents of six panchayats staging a hunger strike at Annur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers of six panchayats of Annur and Mettupalayam blocks in the district staged a sit-in hunger strike on Othi Malai Road, Annur, on Monday opposing the State’s move to set up a State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park.

The State government in November issued an order approving the acquisition of 3,731.6 acre in six villages in Annur and Mettupalayam to set up the park tabled by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). As per reports, TIDCO officials have completed the survey of the lands they identified in Pallipalayam, Pogalur, Kuppanur, Akkarai Sengapalli, Vadakkalur panchayats in Annur taluk, and Illuppanatham and Bellepalayam panchayats in Mettupalayam taluks in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the banner Nilam Namathe (the land is ours), a group of farmers and residents of the six villages staged a demonstration against the government obtaining their ancestral lands. They brought vegetables that could be cultivated in the marked areas if the government scraps the plan to set up the industrial park. Further, according to sources, a few traders, especially near bus stands in Annur, closed their shops and hotels to support the farmers.

It is to be noted that over 500 farmers took out a vehicle rally on November 14 and besieged the Annur taluk office on November 22 as a part of the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Extending support to the farmers’ protest AIADMK Headquarters Secretary S.P. Velumani said the 11 MLAs in the region have planned to introduce a call attention motion in the Legislative Assembly to shift the upcoming SIPCOT project from Annur and its surrounding areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US