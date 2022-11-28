  1. EPaper
Annur, Mettupalayam farmers oppose setting up industrial park

November 28, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers and residents of six panchayats staging a hunger strike at Annur on Monday.

Farmers and residents of six panchayats staging a hunger strike at Annur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers of six panchayats of Annur and Mettupalayam blocks in the district staged a sit-in hunger strike on Othi Malai Road, Annur, on Monday opposing the State’s move to set up a State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park.

The State government in November issued an order approving the acquisition of 3,731.6 acre in six villages in Annur and Mettupalayam to set up the park tabled by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). As per reports, TIDCO officials have completed the survey of the lands they identified in Pallipalayam, Pogalur, Kuppanur, Akkarai Sengapalli, Vadakkalur panchayats in Annur taluk, and Illuppanatham and Bellepalayam panchayats in Mettupalayam taluks in the district.

Under the banner Nilam Namathe (the land is ours), a group of farmers and residents of the six villages staged a demonstration against the government obtaining their ancestral lands. They brought vegetables that could be cultivated in the marked areas if the government scraps the plan to set up the industrial park. Further, according to sources, a few traders, especially near bus stands in Annur, closed their shops and hotels to support the farmers.

It is to be noted that over 500 farmers took out a vehicle rally on November 14 and besieged the Annur taluk office on November 22 as a part of the protest.

Extending support to the farmers’ protest AIADMK Headquarters Secretary S.P. Velumani said the 11 MLAs in the region have planned to introduce a call attention motion in the Legislative Assembly to shift the upcoming SIPCOT project from Annur and its surrounding areas.

