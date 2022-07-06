Annur GH gets NQAS certification 

The government hospital, Annur, has recently been accredited with National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

The hospital bagged a score of 93.80, according to the Health Department. District Collector G.S. Sameeran lauded the Health Department officials and the medical team of Annur GH for the achievement.

Joint Director Health Services E. Chandra said that the certification was a result of various standards it achieved in terms of the administration of the hospital and the management of patients.

The NQAS team had visited the hospital in April this year. According to the Health Department, process for the assessment in government hospitals at Valparai and Madukkarai were under way.

“The NQAS certification attests the overall standards of government hospitals. The assessment for the certification checks various aspects including the treatment, patient management, infrastructure and facilities at the hospital and safety standards,” said Dr. Chandra.

According to her, Valparai GH will soon undergo the assessment for NQAS certification in the district.