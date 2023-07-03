HamberMenu
Annual meet of ATBC in Coimbatore focusses on tropical ecosystems

July 03, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The annual meeting of the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation which began in Coimbatore on Monday.

The annual meeting of the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation which began in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPL

The 59th annual meeting of the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation (ATBC) began at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) in Coimbatore on Monday with a focus on tropical ecosystems that are critical hotspots of biodiversity and play a crucial role in maintaining global climate stability.

Indian Regional Association for Landscape Ecology (IRALE) and Kumaraguru Institutions are hosting the event with the support of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), Indian Institution of Science, Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, OSAI conservation NGO and Government Arts and Science College, Udhagamandalam.

The meeting under the theme ‘Balancing Science, Conservation, and Society’, will look at issues on terrestrial, marine, and coastal landscapes focusing on forested, agricultural, and social systems, climate change and one health approach, according to the organisers.

Over 200 international delegates from 12 countries and more than 300 Indian delegates with a large pool of young professionals and students will take part in the meeting which will conclude on July 6.

Virendra R. Tiwari, director of WII; Ramesh Krishnamurthy, Chair - ATBC 2023; Shankar Vanavarayar, president of Kumaraguru Institutions; Beth Kaplin, past president of ATBC; Norbert Cordeiro, Roosevelt University, USA; Tuyeni Mwampamba, National Autonomous University, Mexico; Ruchi Badola, dean of WII, and Vinita Gowda, co-chair, ATBC 2023, spoke at the inaugural session.

