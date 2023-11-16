ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Kanda Sashti festival to begin at Marudhamalai temple in Coimbatore on November 18

November 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Kanda Sashti festival at the Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Perur Panchayat is scheduled for two days on November 18 and 19.

According to the district administration, temple buses and organised transportation services will be available for devotees to reach the hill temple. Due to development works previously undertaken at Marudhamalai temple which caused traffic congestion, vehicles were not allowed on the hill road and devotees were advised to use the steps. The ban was lifted after November 5, in time for Deepavali festival.

