HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual Kanda Sashti festival to begin at Marudhamalai temple in Coimbatore on November 18

November 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Kanda Sashti festival at the Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Perur Panchayat is scheduled for two days on November 18 and 19.

According to the district administration, temple buses and organised transportation services will be available for devotees to reach the hill temple. Due to development works previously undertaken at Marudhamalai temple which caused traffic congestion, vehicles were not allowed on the hill road and devotees were advised to use the steps. The ban was lifted after November 5, in time for Deepavali festival.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.