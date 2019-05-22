Annual inspection of school vehicles begins

District Collector K. Rajamani on Tuesday inaugurated the annual inspection of school vehicles at PRS Ground here. As many as 1,172 school vehicles from 221 schools will be checked for various safety standards as per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation And Control Of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012, before the reopening of schools.

Mr. Rajamani told the drivers of the vehicles that it was the collective duty of the school management, Department of School Education, Transport Department and the district administration to ensure the safety of the children travelling in school vehicles.

The Collector was accompanied by officers from the four Regional Transport Offices (RTO) from the city - K. Kumaravel of Coimbatore (North), T. Balraj of Coimbatore (South), M. Raju of Coimbatore (West) and J.K. Baskaran of Coimbatore (Central), along with Daisy Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer (North), according to a press release.

Speaking to the mediapersons after the inauguration, Mr. Rajamani said that engine, brakes, staircase height and strength of the floor of every vehicle will be checked. The vehicles will also be checked for maintenance of daily register book, first-aid box, fire extinguisher, emergency exit and proper seating facilities. Faulty vehicles will be immediately sent for repair and would be re-evaluated.

The release added that 469 school vehicles in Pollachi and 374 vehicles in Mettupalayam will be undergo inspection.