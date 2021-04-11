Annual festival at Mariamman temples to conclude on April 12

Erode

11 April 2021 00:09 IST

The ‘Kambams’ (holy wooden pole) installed before the three Mariamman temples in the city will be removed on April 12 (Monday)and immersed in River Cauvery without any procession or the participation of public, said District Collector C. Kathiravan here on Saturday.

The annual festival at the Periya Mariamman, Chinna Mariamman and Vaikkal Mariamman temples is concluding on Monday.

Mr. Kathiravan inspected the temple premises and instructed the officials to prevent devotees from gathering in large numbers at the temple. The devotees will be allowed to offer prayers in the temples from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and puja items such as flowers and coconuts will not be accepted in the temples. The ‘Kambams’ will be removed at 5.05 a.m. on Monday, instead of the usual 3 p.m., and only priests will be allowed to participate, he said. The administration has also banned the manjal neerrattu on Monday, in view of COVID-19 safety measures.

