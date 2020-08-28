Annual credit plan for Tiruppur launched

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan launched the annual credit plan for the year 2020-21 on Friday, which proposed a total credit flow of ₹12,522 crore by the banks to priority sectors.
The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will receive the maximum share - ₹7,435 crore or 59.38% of the total outlay - and agriculture and allied activities will receive ₹3,349 crore (26.74%) this year. Other priority sectors including non-renewable energy, housing and education will receive the rest 13.88% of the total credit disbursement, which is ₹1,738 crore, a release said.
The credit disbursement target is ₹485.90 crore more than that of the previous year, where the target was ₹12,036.10 crore.
Deputy General Manager of Canara Bank Regional Office, Tiruppur K.K. Harinarayana received the first copy of the annual credit plan.
Lead District Manager T. Alexander, Project Director of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission R. Komahan and Assistant General Manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development E. Raju were among the officials who participated, according to the release.
The annual credit plan was developed based on NABARD’s Potential Linked Credit Plan, the bank’s performance and infrastructure available in Tiruppur district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath