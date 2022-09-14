Annual credit plan for Tiruppur focuses on MSMEs and agriculture

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 14, 2022 18:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur district is looking at ₹8,215 crore higher outgo of credit this financial year compared to last year (2021-2022).

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Vineeth released on Tuesday the annual credit plan prepared by the district lead bank. Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan and Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram were present.

The annual credit plan for 2022-2023 envisages a total credit flow of ₹21,630 crore out of which nearly 40% (₹8,206 crore) has been allocated for agriculture and allied activities, almost 60% (₹12,946 crore) for MSMEs, and ₹478 crore for housing, renewable energy, and education.

Mr. Vineeth said the banks were asked to conduct special camps for students to avail of education loans and for farmers to get loans for agriculture infrastructure development.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the banks to enable various credit facilities announced by the governments to achieve the target. The Collector distributed certificates of appreciation to banks that gave special credit to women self-help groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app