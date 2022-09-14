Annual credit plan for Tiruppur focuses on MSMEs and agriculture

Tiruppur district is looking at ₹8,215 crore higher outgo of credit this financial year compared to last year (2021-2022).

Collector S. Vineeth released on Tuesday the annual credit plan prepared by the district lead bank. Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan and Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram were present.

The annual credit plan for 2022-2023 envisages a total credit flow of ₹21,630 crore out of which nearly 40% (₹8,206 crore) has been allocated for agriculture and allied activities, almost 60% (₹12,946 crore) for MSMEs, and ₹478 crore for housing, renewable energy, and education.

Mr. Vineeth said the banks were asked to conduct special camps for students to avail of education loans and for farmers to get loans for agriculture infrastructure development.

He also urged the banks to enable various credit facilities announced by the governments to achieve the target. The Collector distributed certificates of appreciation to banks that gave special credit to women self-help groups.