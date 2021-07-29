Annual credit plan for Salem released

Salem

29 July 2021 21:11 IST

The annual credit plan for the district was released here on Tuesday.

District Collector S. Karmegham released the credit plan along with representatives of lead bank. According to a release, the banks here have targeted to provide loans to the tune of ₹9,417.67 crore for this financial year. The target amount is 12% higher than previous year, a release said.

According to a release, loans to the tune of ₹7,610.37 crore would be provided to agriculture, industries and service sectors. An amount of ₹ 875.55 crore would be provided as loan to Small, Micro and Medium enterprises. Of the total loans, they have targeted to provide 82.73% loans through commercial banks, 13.61% through co-operative banks, 3.34% through village rural banks and 0.32% through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation. Mr. Karmegham advised the banks to prioritise providing educational loans and agricultural loans.

