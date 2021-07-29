Annual credit plan for Salem released
The annual credit plan for the district was released here on Tuesday.
District Collector S. Karmegham released the credit plan along with representatives of lead bank. According to a release, the banks here have targeted to provide loans to the tune of ₹9,417.67 crore for this financial year. The target amount is 12% higher than previous year, a release said.
According to a release, loans to the tune of ₹7,610.37 crore would be provided to agriculture, industries and service sectors. An amount of ₹ 875.55 crore would be provided as loan to Small, Micro and Medium enterprises. Of the total loans, they have targeted to provide 82.73% loans through commercial banks, 13.61% through co-operative banks, 3.34% through village rural banks and 0.32% through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation. Mr. Karmegham advised the banks to prioritise providing educational loans and agricultural loans.