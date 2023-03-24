Annual credit plan for Erode district released

March 24, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Annual Credit Plan for Erode district for 2023-24 envisaged a total outlay of ₹ 16,030.21 crore with agriculture and MSME sector getting major share.

Collector H. Krishnanunni released the plan at the Collectorate here on Thursday. The plan was prepared by the district lead bank, Canara Bank, based on the Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by NABARD. The credit plan outlay is an increase of 11.21% when compared to the plan outlay of ₹ 14,414.19 crore in 2022-23.

Agriculture sector was given the major share of ₹ 8,814.94 crore which was an increase of 20% when compared to the previous year, and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) got ₹5,465.26 crore which was an increase of 25% when compared to 2022-23. Other priority sectors were given ₹1,750 crore which was less when compared to the outlay of ₹2,696 crore in 2022-23.

Mr. Krishnanunni said the Plan had been prepared by taking into account the following aspects: Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by NABARD, new priority sector guidelines duly incorporating, social infrastructure, renewable energy, agro processing, backward and forward linkages and other infrastructure facilities available in the district, and performance of banks under District Credit Plan 2022-23. He also presented awards to banks for their performance in 2022-23.

G. Anandakumar, Lead District Manager, Erode, and Maruthappan, Manager, District Industries Centre were present.