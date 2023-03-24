ADVERTISEMENT

Annual credit plan for Erode district released

March 24, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector H. Krishnanunni (second left) releasing the Annual Credit Plan for Erode district at the Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 The Annual Credit Plan for Erode district for 2023-24 envisaged a total outlay of ₹ 16,030.21 crore with agriculture and MSME sector getting major share.

Collector H. Krishnanunni released the plan at the Collectorate here on Thursday. The plan was prepared by the district lead bank, Canara Bank, based on the Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by NABARD. The credit plan outlay is an increase of 11.21% when compared to the plan outlay of ₹ 14,414.19 crore in 2022-23.

Agriculture sector was given the major share of ₹ 8,814.94 crore which was an increase of 20% when compared to the previous year, and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) got ₹5,465.26 crore which was an increase of 25% when compared to 2022-23. Other priority sectors were given ₹1,750 crore which was less when compared to the outlay of ₹2,696 crore in 2022-23.

Mr. Krishnanunni said the Plan had been prepared by taking into account the following aspects: Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by NABARD, new priority sector guidelines duly incorporating, social infrastructure, renewable energy, agro processing, backward and forward linkages and other infrastructure facilities available in the district, and performance of banks under District Credit Plan 2022-23. He also presented awards to banks for their performance in 2022-23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Anandakumar, Lead District Manager, Erode, and Maruthappan, Manager, District Industries Centre were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US