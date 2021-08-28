Annual credit plan for Coimbatore released

Coimbatore

28 August 2021 00:43 IST

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Friday launched the annual credit plan for the financial year 2021-22, which proposed a total credit flow of ₹ 22,712.75 crore by the banks to priority sectors in Coimbatore district.

An official press release said this was the highest proposed credit flow in the State and was higher than that of 2020-21 by ₹ 2,238.22 crore.

Out of the total credit outlay, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector will receive the maximum share of ₹ 9,960.07 crore, followed by agriculture sector with ₹ 7,991.68 crore.

The other priority sectors, such as housing and education, were allocated ₹ 4,761 crore, the release said.

Mr. Sameeran urged the banks to provide special attention on applications under schemes such as the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP) and New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS). Banks must also ensure that new entrepreneurs received adequate loans.

For the agriculture sector, this credit outlay will also help in achieving the Central government’s aim of doubling of farmers’ income, the Collector said in the release.

District Lead Manager M. Ganesh, District Development Manager of NABARD C. Thirumala Rao and Assistant General Manager of Canara Bank Srinivasa Rao were present during the release of the annual credit plan at the District Collectorate.