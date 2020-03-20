Annual credit plan for Coimbatore released

District Collector K. Rajamani (third right) releasing the annual credit plan for Coimbatore district on Thursday.

COIMBATORE

20 March 2020 01:06 IST

Coimbatore district will see credit outlay by banks increase by nearly ₹1,050 crore next financial year compared to the current financial year, according to the annual credit plan for 2020-2021.

District Collector K. Rajamani released the credit plan here on Thursday and the first copy was received by H.G. Ramesh, Assistant General Manager of Canara Bank.

According to S. Venkataramanan, District Lead Manager, the plan envisages total credit outlay of ₹20,474.53 crore.

Of this, the MSME sector will receive ₹9,054.61 crore, agriculture sector will get ₹7,611.12 crore, and the other priority sectors, such as housing and education, ₹3,808.80 crore.

The outlay for the current year was nearly ₹19,000 crore.

The plan is based on NABARD’s potential linked credit plan.

For next financial year, only 6 % increase in outlay is envisaged because of several factors. The agriculture and MSME sectors are expected to get almost all the same credit outlay.

So far during this financial year (2019-2020), the disbursements have been almost on the expected lines, he said.