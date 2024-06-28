Annual Credit Plan envisions a credit outlay of ₹32,454 crore for Krishnagiri

The Annual Credit Plan for Krishnagiri district envisions a credit outlay of ₹32454.64 crores for the current fiscal of for 2024-25. Of the total credit outlay, ₹21,988.3 crore has been allocated towards Priority sector lending and the remaining ₹10466.34 crore has been allocated to non-priority sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture has been allocated ₹14,794.37 crore accounting for 67.28% of the total priority sector lending, taking into account the predominantly agrarian nature of the district.

According to the document, the district has tremendous scope for agriculture infrastructure development such as drip irrigation, farm mechanisation, poly house cultivation of vegetables cut flowers, dairy and other allied activities, sericulture, and agro food processing among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MSME sector has been allocated ₹5496.67 crore accounting for 24.99% of the total priority sector outlay. Auto cluster situated in Hosur and granite cluster situated in Jagadevi / Bargur offers very good scope for Industrial activities, the statement said.

A credit outlay of ₹1,697.26 crore accounting for 7.71% of the total credit outlay has been accorded to housing, education, renewable energy, and social infrastructure.

Releasing the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) 2024-25 at the District Consultative Committee meeting of the bankers, Collector K.M. Sarayu instructed bankers to participate and support wholeheartedly in the implementation of all government-sponsored schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sarayu also instructed bankers to finance innovative projects to spearhead the district’s overall economic development.

“The concerted efforts and co-ordination of all the departments and agencies have been instrumental in the implementation of development schemes in the district. Banks have been providing credit support as seen from CD ratio of 185.67% as on 31.03.2024 and I appeal to the bankers to continue with the same zeal and enthusiasm during the ensuing financial year,” the Collector said.

The Annual Credit Plan prepared by the Indian Bank, which is the district lead bank has taken into account the broad parameters outlined by the Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by NABARD early this fiscal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.