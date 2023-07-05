Annual convocation of Bharathiar University likely during August

July 05, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Affiliated colleges of Bharathiar University have reportedly been sounded about the scope for conduct of annual convocation for award of degrees tentatively during August.

However, there is no clarity so far as to whether the convocation will be confined to awarding degrees for students of 2021-22 batch or for them and those passing out in the 2022-23 session as well.

The 37th convocation of the university was conducted on May 17, 2022, for award of degrees for the students for the preceding three years, in the post-pandemic lockdown scenario.

This year, the affiliated colleges are understood to have urged the university to ensure award of degrees for students of both the batches: 2021-22 and 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the UGC had asked all higher educational institutions to award degrees to all qualified students within 180 days from the date of the declaration of result. The UGC issued the order after receiving complaints from students on delay in awarding of degrees, due to which students find themselves at a disadvantage to pursue higher education or to take up jobs.

The UGC went on to issue a note of caution that punitive action notified in Regulation 9 of UGC (grievance redressal) Regulation 2012 will be initiated against the institutions failing to comply.

Against this backdrop of hassles faced by students in the affiliating system, managements of reputed autonomous colleges are learnt to be watching with interest the developments happening in autonomous colleges affiliated to Mumbai University, in tune with National Education Policy 2020. Twelve leading colleges in Mumbai will henceforth be able to award joint degrees with Mumbai University, in their capacity as ‘empowered autonomous colleges’.

As per the new vision the NEP has envisaged, large, well-resourced institutions will be transformed into large multidisciplinary universities, colleges, and HEI clusters/Knowledge Hubs, each with 3,000 or more students. The definition of university will allow a spectrum of institutions that range from Research-intensive Universities, Teaching-intensive Universities and Autonomous degree-granting Colleges (ACs).

The NEP 2020 envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.