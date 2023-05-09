ADVERTISEMENT

Annual cleanliness drive held at Vellingiri Hills

May 09, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An annual cleaning drive at the Vellingiri Hills, spearheaded by a religious trust along with Naval officers, was held on May 7.

Several devotees of the Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai from across the States participated in the drive with officers who were on a visit to INS Agrani, a training establishment of the Indian Navy in Coimbatore, said a release.

Owing to challenging climatic conditions, trekking the hill is allowed only during the summer, which witnesses a huge flock of devotees thronging to the place. Plastic bottles, covers, and other wastes left behind by trekkers were collected and brought to the foothill.

Thenkailaya Bhakti Peravai has been leading the drive with the Forest Department for the past ten years. The drive will be held every Sunday - May 14, 21, 28 till June 4. Interested volunteers can contact: 83000 15111.

