Announcement on water release into PAP canal for 120 days bemuses farmers in tail-end areas

Farmers of Vellakoil-Kangayam belt in the tail-end of PAP irrigation canal have questioned the rationale behind the announcement of Water Resources Department to release water for four wettings over a 120-day duration with effect from August 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official announcement, water to the extent of 8,000 million cubic feet will be released in phases at intervals for the four wettings till December 16.

According to the farmers, the two weeks at the beginning and the end when the flow will be much lesser ought not to be calculated in the duration of water release.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, the department had released water for the four wettings over a 140-day duration, farmers said, demanding accountability on the part of the authorities.

On Friday, the water level in Thirumoorthy Dam was 53.33 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 60 feet. The storage was 1,457 mcft against the capacity of 1,744 mcft. The inflow was 1,105 cusecs. The dam is expected to get closer to the maximum level of storage over the next few days, the farmers believe.

The farmers feel certain this time about continuity of water supply since the levels have brimmed in the feeder dams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in Sholayar Dam was 160.02 feet as against the FRL of 160 feet. The dam now holds 5,046 mcft, to its full capacity. Release of 639 cusecs was made to Kerala. There was no outflow into Parambikulam Dam.

Owing to rainfall in its catchments, the Parambikulam received inflow of 661 cusecs. The dam level stood at 70.42 feet as against the FRL of 72 feet. The storage was 13,046 mcft against the capacity of 13,408 mcft. The extent let into the contour canal was 935 cusecs.

At Aliyar Dam, the water level stood at 118.50 feet against the FRL of 120 feet and the inflow was 498 cusecs. The discharge was 539 cusecs.

According to the official communication, transmission loss is factored into the release of 8,000 mcft into PAP canal over the 120 day-duration. The water release will enable cultivation of 94,201 acres in Pollachi, Kinathukadavu and Sulur blocks in Coimbatore district, and Udumalpet, Tiruppur, Kangayam and Dharapuram blocks in Tiruppur district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.