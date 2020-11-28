Announcement on reduced syllabus in a week: Sengottaiyan

ERODE

28 November 2020 23:49 IST

Minister for School Education K.A.Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that announcement on reduced syllabus for the academic year would be announced in four to five days.

Talking to reporters, Mr.Sengottaiyan said, “A report would be submitted to Chief Minister on Monday on the syllabus which has been reduced. A decision would be taken on topics which would be taught online.”

On the committee studying the National Education Policy, he said, "The feedback is being received from the public and educationalists and the Centre itself is planning to implement it only by 2023."

On Opposition criticism on the State’s relief measures to Nivar cyclone, Mr.Sengottaiyan said that Opposition leader, who was criticising now, had served as (Chennai) Mayor for five years while his father was Chief Minister. "It is amusing that he was not aware of these issues then."

On whether party’s coalition with BJP would increase vote bank of AIADMK, Mr.Sengottaiyan said that it was in the hands of the people.