Announcement on App for tracking buses of TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd., on the anvil 

An announcement on software App is awaited for extending the utility of the Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System to commuters in the over 2,800 buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore Ltd.

At present, the location of the buses are being monitored from the command centres at the four regions of the Corporation at Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode and Tirppur through Chalo App.

GPS gadgets have been installed in almost all the buses of the Transport Corporation, a senior official said.

The Corporation, as per official data, has a fleet of 2,843 buses. Out of the 43 depots in the four regions, 17 are in Coimbatore district

Once the App is made known, passengers will be able to track the location of buses from where they are, the official said.

The operational area of the Transport Corporation also extends to the adjacent States of Kerala and Karnataka. The fleet is divided into Town Operation, Mofussil Operation (Intercity) and Hill Operation (Ghat).

The Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System for the convenience of passengers will be implemented initially in Coimbatore and Salem divisions in pilot mode , official sources added.

All States have been advised to implement the vehicle tracking system by the Centre. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had, during 2018, issued a notification mandating installation of vehicle location tracking device in public service vehicles, under rule 125h of the central motor vehicle rules, 1989.