GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Announcement on App for tracking buses of TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd., on the anvil 

Published - July 24, 2024 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
GPS units have been installed in almost all the buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Coimbatore region.

GPS units have been installed in almost all the buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Coimbatore region. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An announcement on software App is awaited for extending the utility of the Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System to commuters in the over 2,800 buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore Ltd.

At present, the location of the buses are being monitored from the command centres at the four regions of the Corporation at Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode and Tirppur through Chalo App.

GPS gadgets have been installed in almost all the buses of the Transport Corporation, a senior official said.

The Corporation, as per official data, has a fleet of 2,843 buses. Out of the 43 depots in the four regions, 17 are in Coimbatore district

Once the App is made known, passengers will be able to track the location of buses from where they are, the official said.

The operational area of the Transport Corporation also extends to the adjacent States of Kerala and Karnataka. The fleet is divided into Town Operation, Mofussil Operation (Intercity) and Hill Operation (Ghat).

The Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System for the convenience of passengers will be implemented initially in Coimbatore and Salem divisions in pilot mode , official sources added.

All States have been advised to implement the vehicle tracking system by the Centre. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had, during 2018, issued a notification mandating installation of vehicle location tracking device in public service vehicles, under rule 125h of the central motor vehicle rules, 1989.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.