Annapoorna Foods to expand to more markets

COIMBATORE

08 November 2020 00:20 IST

Coimbatore-based Annapoorna Masalas and Spices, which has relaunched the brand, aims at ₹200 crore annual turnover in three years.

Vijay Prasad, Executive Director of Annapoorna Masalas and Spices, told The Hindu that 80% of the revenue will come from its retail sales in Tamil Nadu. About 10% will be from exports and another 10% from other States.

Advertising

Advertising

“In Tamil Nadu, we will be present from kirana stores to super markets. In other States, we will be present in super markets. We will have a different set of products for these States,” he said. Annapoorna products are currently sold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and there are plans to expand to more cities soon.

The company exports to the US and there are enquiries from European and West Asian countries. It is exploring these markets. Annapoorna’s products are sold through a few e-commerce portals too. “We want to be aggressive there. We are talking with more portals,” he added.

The company has a strong presence in the western districts of Tamil Nadu. There is a gap in regional masalas and it will focus in catering to this need. It recently launched nine new blends of masalas.