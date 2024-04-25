GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annamalai’s supporters protest in Coimbatore against deletion of names from electoral rolls

April 25, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Public for Annamalai staging a protest in Coimbatore city on Thursday.

A group of people converged under the banner of “Public for Annamalai” (PFA) and staged a protest in Coimbatore city on Thursday against what it called deletion of names from the electoral rolls and also for allegedly not keeping the EVMs in sequential order at some of the polling booths in Coimbatore.

Many of the protestors had indelible ink in their fingers indicating that they had cast their vote. When asked about this, N. Sudharshan, convenor, PFA, said, “There are a lot of people who had only one or two names in the family in the voters’ list and the names of other eligible voters are missing. This was a protest by the public against names missing in the electoral rolls.”

Smirthi, a participant in the protest, who had exercised her franchise, said her aunt Meenakshi’s name was missing from the rolls.

The representatives of the PFA submitted a memorandum to the Coimbatore Returning Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati after the protest.

