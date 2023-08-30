Annamalai stresses need to revive two rivers in T.N. 

August 30, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - COIMBATORE

A comprehensive solution to revive two major rivers in Tamil Nadu — Thamirabarani and Noyyal — for the next generation is needed and is possible with the cooperation of people and NGOs, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a convention by Akhil Bharatiya Sanyasi Sangam, Siruthuli Noyyal Life Centre and Perur Aadheenam on the banks of Noyyal river. BJP and Hindu Makkal Katchi leaders were also present.

Describing the river as the “symbol of the Kongu community”, he said: “The Noyyal river passes through four districts— Coimbatore Tiruppur, Erode, Karur. Over the years, many rivers were revived across the nation with the help of people and NGOs.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit in 2014 on the banks of the restored Sabarmati river in Gujarat. Such discussions with great personalities are possible here on the banks of Noyyal as well, he said. “The government is only a machine and blaming it for all problems indicates our ineptitude. In case of rain, the river bed is filled only till Sulur check dam [in Coimbatore district], but 90% of the streams, channels, lakes and dams linked to the Noyyal are beyond Sulur. So, the water is 99% unusable, according to a study by the Tamil Nadu government. The study says the water contains toxins. So, we need a comprehensive solution,” he said.

He further said: “Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli district is the third most toxic river in India, according to a study. Our State is more dependent on industry than other States. We have been poisoning the rivers for the past 60-70 years. That is why Tamil Nadu is one step away from housing the most toxic rivers.”

“All of us should go beyond governments and politics and join hands to revive the rivers. Throwing plastic along the river should be stopped. No matter how big a country becomes, it is not beautiful if there is no river. Let’s become like China,” Mr. Annamalai said.

“There is a huge bond between Perur [in Coimbatore] and Karur. Kamadhenu [a celestial cow in Hindu mythology], after worshipping the Perur Patteshwarar here, travelled on the banks of Noyyal and united with the Pasupateeswarar temple in Karur, according to history... There are over 260 temples in the south and north parts of the banks of the Noyyal River.”