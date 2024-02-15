Annamalai slams two resolutions adopted by the Assembly

February 15, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - COIMBATORE

BJP State president K. Annamalai criticised the two resolutions adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

The two resolutions are the one opposing the “One Nation and One Election” and the other, urging the Centre not to carry out delimitation of constituencies based on the census after 2026. Both were moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Annamalai said that it is not a question whether One Nation and One Election is needed or not, but a matter of time.

The country witnessed one election from 1952 to 1967, but the Congress rule used Article 356 of the Constitution as many as 99 times and Late Indira Gandhi alone utilised it 50 times, he claimed. This led to a situation wherein the nation faced 5 to 7 elections in a year. He recalled that late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in his book Nenjukku Needhi part II (page number 273) had supported the concept of one nation and one election, arguing that government machinery is paralysed because of frequent elections.

The DMK’s current stand on One Nation and One Election goes against it.

The other resolution is the one that opposed delimitation of constituencies based on the census, he recalled the freeze on constituency numbers imposed by the Parliament in 1976 and 2001 with the total number of seats at 543.. Delimitation of constituencies is the need of the hour to implement the 33 % reservation. He also clearly said that delimitation based on population is not the only criteria.

Mr. Annamalai said that Mr. Modi is yet to announce the modalities and he exhorted all States to co-operate and not oppose the move. Whether the One State and One Election and delimitation will happen in 2024, he said that the chances are very less. The procedures take time, so therefore it will not happen in 2024, he said.

To a query on Rahul Gandhi stating that if the INDIA alliance is voted to power, the first signature will be to accede to the farmers demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural commodities, Mr. Annamalai said the recent budget presented in Parliament was to the tune of Rs 45 lakh crore but to announce legal status for MSP, the government required Rs 40 lakh crore. In the last nine years of BJP rule, MSP on agriculture produces were taken from 2 commodities to 22 commodities. He wanted the farmers to question the DMK on its election manifesto promise of announcing MSP for sugarcane and paddy.