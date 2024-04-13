Annamalai should speak carefully about AIADMK: Palaniswami

April 13, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday warned BJP State president K. Annamalai that he should speak carefully about the AIADMK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to Mr. Annamalai’s claim that the AIADMK would vanish after this election, Mr. Palaniswami said that no one could destroy the AIADMK. “We [the AIADMK] were the ones who introduced the BJP’s symbol [the lotus] to the people of the State in 1998. The AIADMK has faced leaders such as [late DMK leader and former Chief Minister] M. Karunanidhi. Mr. Annamalai could not even become a councillor, but is now saying he will fulfil 100 promises in 500 days,” the AIADMK leader said, while campaigning at Salem Fort for his party’s candidate, P. Vignesh.

He pointed out that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about family politics, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss was a part of the BJP alliance this election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing, and said that the people should compare the rates with those during the AIADMK regime. “Every day, murder, theft, and dacoity happen in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that the law and order situation was critical in the State.

He further said that there was no protection for women under the DMK regime. The Union and State governments did not reduce fuel prices. When the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, the cost of a barrel of crude oil was $105. Now, even as the rate of crude oil has decreased, the price of fuel is increasing, he added.

Showing photos of Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested in connection with an international drug racket, posing with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mr. Palaniswami said that the drug menace had increased in the State and the DMK government had failed to curb it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling DMK’s Salem candidate T.M. Selvaganapathi a betrayer, Mr. Palaniswami claimed that he was the reason why former Chief Minister and late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa went to prison. “So he was expelled from the AIADMK. It was the DMK that registered corruption cases against Mr. Selvaganapathi; but later, he joined the DMK and is now contesting as their candidate in Salem,” he added.

The DMK and its leader are speaking against electoral bonds, though their party received ₹686 crore through the scheme. A gambling company gave the party ₹509 crore, he pointed out.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the AIADMK would always protect the interests of Tamil Nadu, and raise people’s voice in Parliament. “Tamil Nadu is now the number one State in getting loans, and has over ₹8.50 lakh crore in debt...,” he added.

Mr. Palaniswami had earlier canvassed for his party’s Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency candidate, S. Tamilmani, at Tiruchengode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.