Annamalai says police must function without influence from ruling party

He questions the rationale behind invoking the SC/ST Act against the BJP Coimbatore district president, who was arrested for remarks against A. Raja and Periyar

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 26, 2022 00:56 IST

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Sunday that some senior police officers were acting in an intimidating manner without being neutral.

“The police officers of the lower ranks are doing well. Only a few officers of the higher ranks are behaving in an intimidating manner. The police have to be neutral in handling issues. A few senior officers have been working in favour of the ruling party,” he said at a media interaction here.

He questioned the rationale behind invoking the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against BJP Coimbatore district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy, who was recently arrested for his remarks against Nilgiris MP A. Raja and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

“This is a battle between the BJP and the DMK, and the police should not come in our way,” said Mr. Annamalai, who visited the houses of the party workers where petrol bombs were hurled in the recent days.

“The party has formed four teams, headed by its MLAs, to assess the impact of these incidents and the damage therefrom. A comprehensive report will be prepared and forwarded to the Union Home Ministry,” he added.

