GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Annamalai receives lesser votes in rural segments in Coimbatore

Published - June 05, 2024 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

A day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, a closer look at the number of votes polled by the candidates of the DMK, BJP and AIADMK in Coimbatore constituency revealed that BJP State president K Annamalai, the runner up, had received lesser votes in the rural Assembly segments.

Ganapathi P. Rajkumar of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received the least votes in Sulur (39.2 %) and Coimbatore north (40.7 %); while Mr Annamalai registered the lowest in Palladam (28.4 %) and Sulur (30.8 %); and Singai Ramachandran of AIADMK polled the lowest number of votes in Coimbatore South (13.1%) and Coimbatore North (14.5%).

A cadre of the Communist Party of India (CPI), which is part of the DMK-led INDIA bloc, said Sulur and Coimbatore North were strongholds of the AIADMK and that was one of the reasons for Mr. Rajkumar getting relatively lesser number of votes in these two segments. An AIADMK member said a quick study of the six Assembly segments by the party before the elections did indicate that it was not strong in Coimbatore South and North and the results reflected that.

BJP office-bearers claimed the AIADMK votes shifted to the DMK in the rural areas. The lesser number of votes that Mr. Annamalai received in the rural areas compared with urban areas was to some extent expected. Mr. Annamalai registered 33% to 36% vote share in Singanallur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North and South.

Election results 2024: Coimbatore elects DMK candidate as MP after 28 years

Among the lowest number of votes registered by each of these three candidates were three votes in a booth in Singanallur constituency by Mr. Annamalai, seven by Mr. Ramachandran in a booth in Sulur constituency, and 67 by Mr. Rajkumar in a polling station in Coimbatore south.

The winning candidate, Mr. Rajkumar, polled 5,68,200 votes (41.2%) which is slightly less than the votes polled by CPI (M)‘s PR Natarajan in 2019 (5,71,150 votes; 45.85 %). Mr. Annamalai secured the highest number of votes that a BJP candidate had received in Coimbatore in Lok Sabha elections in the last 20 years.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / bjp / General Elections 2024 / national elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.