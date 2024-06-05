Annamalai receives lesser votes in rural segments in Coimbatore

A day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, a closer look at the number of votes polled by the candidates of the DMK, BJP and AIADMK in Coimbatore constituency revealed that BJP State president K Annamalai, the runner up, had received lesser votes in the rural Assembly segments.

Ganapathi P. Rajkumar of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received the least votes in Sulur (39.2 %) and Coimbatore north (40.7 %); while Mr Annamalai registered the lowest in Palladam (28.4 %) and Sulur (30.8 %); and Singai Ramachandran of AIADMK polled the lowest number of votes in Coimbatore South (13.1%) and Coimbatore North (14.5%).

A cadre of the Communist Party of India (CPI), which is part of the DMK-led INDIA bloc, said Sulur and Coimbatore North were strongholds of the AIADMK and that was one of the reasons for Mr. Rajkumar getting relatively lesser number of votes in these two segments. An AIADMK member said a quick study of the six Assembly segments by the party before the elections did indicate that it was not strong in Coimbatore South and North and the results reflected that.

BJP office-bearers claimed the AIADMK votes shifted to the DMK in the rural areas. The lesser number of votes that Mr. Annamalai received in the rural areas compared with urban areas was to some extent expected. Mr. Annamalai registered 33% to 36% vote share in Singanallur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North and South.

Among the lowest number of votes registered by each of these three candidates were three votes in a booth in Singanallur constituency by Mr. Annamalai, seven by Mr. Ramachandran in a booth in Sulur constituency, and 67 by Mr. Rajkumar in a polling station in Coimbatore south.

The winning candidate, Mr. Rajkumar, polled 5,68,200 votes (41.2%) which is slightly less than the votes polled by CPI (M)‘s PR Natarajan in 2019 (5,71,150 votes; 45.85 %). Mr. Annamalai secured the highest number of votes that a BJP candidate had received in Coimbatore in Lok Sabha elections in the last 20 years.