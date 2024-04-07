Annamalai rebukes media for obstructing Palladam Campaign

April 07, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a dramatic incident in Palladam on Sunday, BJP candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, K. Annamalai, rebuked the reporter of a news daily for reportedly disrupting campaign activities by causing traffic and misbehaving with party members.

The confrontation escalated when, reportedly, the reporter broke a party worker’s walkie-talkie when asked to give way for the campaign vehicle. Mr. Annamalai also confronted a television news channel for obstructing the campaign. The candidate emphasised the need for mutual respect between media and campaign teams amid scheduling challenges caused by traffic delays.

“Media persons do not have permission to be here as only Election Commission approved vehicles are allowed. We are running behind schedule due to the traffic caused by them. I have great respect for the media but that should be reciprocated,” he said.

Later, he threatened to file a police complaint against the reporters if they failed to issue an apology by 6 p.m. the same day. However, sources said that the matter was resolved after the reporters spoke with the local BJP functionaries.

Meanhwile, during his campaign in Palladam, Mr. Annamalai was approached by a woman who accused local officials, including the Palladam Panchayat Union President, of bribery, with officials demanding ₹8000 for providing basic amenities such as drinking water and underground drainage (UGD) connections.

In response, the BJP candidate said he would address these issues and take necessary action. “I have been a police officer for 10 years and have experience in tackling these issues. So have faith in me,” he said.