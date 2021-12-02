Annamalai opposes proposed industrial estate in Coimbatore

Coimbatore/SALEM

02 December 2021 23:09 IST

The BJP was prepared to stage rallies and would “go to any levels for farmers” on this issue, says the State president of BJP.

The BJP “will not allow even one brick” of the proposed industrial estate by the State government near Annur in Coimbatore district, said the party’s State president K. Annamalai on Thursday.

He visited the villages in Annur taluk where the industrial estate has been proposed. Speaking to the mediapersons, he alleged that the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) would acquire 3,800 acre of agricultural lands spread over six villages for this project.

“Allow the farmers to practise agriculture here,” Mr. Annamalai appealed to the DMK government and urged that the industrial estate must be constructed elsewhere in the State. The BJP was prepared to stage rallies and would “go to any levels for farmers” on this issue, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

On the three farm laws that were repealed recently by the Union government, Mr. Annamalai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the law “out of respect for the farmers.” “We hope that a day will come when the farmers themselves will ask for these laws,” he said, asserting that the three contentious laws were “not wrong” in its intent.

Dismissing rumours of rift in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Mr. Annamalai said both the parties were “united in terms of principles” despite minor disagreements.

Speaking in Salem, he said the BJP was of the view that fuel prices should be brought under GST. The BJP was protesting against the State government as it had not been ready to reduce fuel prices to rates as promised in manifesto even after the Centre reducing the prices.

Governor of Telangana and Lt.Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan told presspersons in Salem that all people should get vaccinated. All should be vigilant and her focus as Governor was on vaccination in both the States. She also appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to get vaccinated.