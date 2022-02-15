Annamalai has no moral right to criticise Communists, says Balakrishnan

The BJP leader is a novice in politics, he says

The BJP leader is a novice in politics, he says

BJP State president K. Annamalai has “no moral right” to criticise Communists in the State, said Tamil Nadu Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tiruppur on the sidelines of his campaign for urban local bodies elections, he responded to the remark made by the BJP State president on Monday that the Communists in the State “are in ICU and their oxygen is the DMK”.

“Those who know the history of this country will not speak in such a manner,” Mr. Balakrishnan said. He termed Mr. Annamalai as a “novice in politics” and alleged that he is a “representative of those who betrayed the freedom struggle”.

The upcoming urban local bodies elections would ensure social justice and the devolution of powers to the representatives of the people, he said, further commending the DMK government of reserving several posts for women and Scheduled Caste candidates in Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats across the State.

Mr. Balakrishnan criticised the AIADMK for not conducting the urban local bodies polls for five years, which resulted in bureaucrats and Ministers “enjoying the power” meant for local body representatives.