Annamalai has no moral right to comment on GIM: K.P. Munusamy

January 12, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai has no moral right to comment about Tamil Nadu Global Investors’ Meet when his party leader Narendra Modi rallies to corner investments for his home State Gujarat, unmindful of his position as the Prime Minister of the country, said AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy here on Friday.

Mr. Munusamy was fielding questions on Mr Annamalai’s comment on the TN GIM, where he had compared the State with Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and claimed Tamil Nadu’s investments paled in comparison.

Mr. Munusamy questioned Annamalai’s stand to comment on the GIM saying Mr. Modi “played mascot for Gujarat” during their Investors’ meet.

“There is an investors’ meet happening. As a Prime Minister, if (Narendra) Modi had participated alongside the Chief Ministers of the respective States and pitched for investments into those States, then Annamalai’s comments may have been agreeable. But, Mr Modi goes to Gujarat, meets investors there and corners investments to his State,” said Mr. Munusamy.

“This is the leader of a party that harps about One Nation, One Election One Vote,” he said. .

His comment was a departure from his earlier position until recently, when he alluded to Mr.Modi as a tall leader.

He also slammed Mr. Annamalai for claiming Tamil Nadu lagged behind in development. Tamil Nadu tops the country in many parameters and that was the result of half-a-century of Dravidian rule, Mr. Munusamy said.

The AIADMK leader also scoffed at Mr Annamalai’s comparison of Mr. Modi with the late Congress Chief Minister Kamarajar. “Kamarajar had worked for the people from dawn-to-dusk. It was improper to compare Kamarajar with any living leader,” he said.

On the Ram temple consecration, Mr. Munusamy said, the AIADMK‘s position was made clear by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, when she instructed her party cadre to participate in the kar seva during her term as the CM in the 90s. “Our present position is the same as then and our leader (Edappadi Palaniswami) would have participated had he been well enough to travel,” he added.

