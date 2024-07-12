‘Annamalai has led to the advent of politics of hate in T.N.’

A certain brand of politics – politics of hate, polarisation, and personal attacks on leaders ‘unmindful of age’ has reared its head in Tamil Nadu over the last two years bearing the trademark of the RSS-BJP’s ideology and politics, alleged TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai in Krishnagiri on Friday. However, he believed, the people of the State will stamp it out

He was speaking on the sidelines of a temple consecration ceremony.

Alluding to BJP State president K. Annamalai’s string of attacks on various State leaders, Mr.Selvaperunthagai said, leaders have been in politics for decades and this brand of “politics of hate and polarisation along communal lines” that was practised in the BJP -ruled States will not find space here in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a query on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, the last three years has seen a relative fall in the crimes and murders, as statistics go, compared to the decade before (under the AIADMK).

“However, we all agree that is not enough and 0% tolerance to crime is what we need.” According to the State Congress president, the movement of drugs into Tamil Nadu was from the Adani-owned ports in Gujarat, and in Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. “It was upon the Union government that controlled the Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau and other agencies to control the movement of drugs,” he added.

